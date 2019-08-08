Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 9

1:00am: PFL 6 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

4:30am: SLB Fight Night ($19.95 Epicentre.tv)

5:00am: 2019 Odessa Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 Pan-American Games: Karate (ESPN3)

1:00pm: Orozco vs. Ortiz Jr. Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

3:00pm: 2019 Pan-American Games: Karate (ESPN3)

4:00pm: 2019 Pan-American Games: Judo (ESPN3)

5:00pm: Dominguez vs. Frampton Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 36 (Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Friday Night Fights (Fight Pass)

Saturday August 10

5:00am: 2019 Odessa Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 Pan-American Games: Karate (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 81 (DAZN)

3:00pm: 2019 Pan-American Games: Karate (ESPN3)

4:00pm: 2019 Pan-American Games: Judo (ESPN3)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 121 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Spartyka Fight League 40 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Stand Up Warriors 23 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Antonio Orozco vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Joshua Franco vs. Oscar Negrete (DAZN)

7:00pm: Chin Chek Promotions: Kings of the Rumble II ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Pyramid Fights 13 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 321 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 7 (FREE Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Haskell Lydell Rhodes vs. Jason Sosa/Edgar Berlanga vs. Gregory Trenel (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday August 11

10:00am: 2019 Pan-American Games: Karate (ESPN3)

10:00am: 2019 Pan-American Games: Judo (ESPN3)

1:00pm: 2019 Pan-American Games: Karate (ESPN3)

3:00pm: UFC 241 Countdown (ESPN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: The dog days of summer are nearing, but do you know what isn’t nearing this weekend? A good fight card.

1. UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II: Another lacking card from the UFC, with a much-worse headliner. However, at least this one isn’t at three in the afternoon.

2. Fight To Win 121: Gabi Garcia vs. Nathiely Karoline is an absolute grappling mega-fight, and one of, if not the biggest female grappling match you can make.

3. Invicta Fighting Championship 36: There’s a vacant title fight between two of Invicta’s bigger names in Pam Sorensen and Kaitlyn Young, then it falls off of a damned cliff.

4. Antonio Orozco vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr./Joshua Franco vs. Oscar Negrete: Franco and Negrete is the trilogy you never knew existed.

5. Haskell Lydell Rhodes vs. Jason Sosa/Edgar Berlanga vs. Gregory Trenel: Carl Frampton pulling out of this after breaking his hand after an ornament dropped on it (I’m not kidding) really killed this card dead.

6. 2019 Pan-American Games: The last weekend of the 2019 Pam-Ams features a smorgasbord of different combat events.

7. Friday Night Fights: More American Muay Thai on easily available streaming services is always a good thing.

8. UFC 241 Countdown: And the road for the (completely unnecessary) Cormier-Miocic rematch kicks off!

9. PFL 6 Post-Fight Show: The last event of the regular season before the playoffs, and, as an aside, that’s a really cool thing to say about an MMA league.

t10. 2019 Odessa Beach Wrestling World Series: Beach wrestling. Because, you know, why not. Let your freak flag fly.

t10. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 7: It returns!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Muay Thai Bout: Caleb Kim vs. Justin Grose [Friday Night Fights]

4. Muay Thai Bout: Lisa Lynn vs. Taylor McClatchie [Friday Night Fights]

3. Muay Thai Bouit: Eric Olsen vs. Hassan Oseni [Friday Night Fights]

2. Stand Up Warriors 135lb Championship: Ruben Garcia vs. Tyger Banks [Stand Up Warriors 23]

1. Muay Thai Bout: Eric Luna vs. Josh Sampo [Friday Night Fights]

BOXING

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Blake Caparello (29-3-1) vs. Reece Papuni (13-2) [SLB Fight Night]

4. Middleweight Bout: Edgar Berlanga (11-0) vs. Gregory Trenel (11-4-2) [Top Rank on ESPN+]

3. Junior Lightweight Bout: Haskell Lydell Rhodes (27-3-1) vs. Jason Sosa (22-3-4) [Top Rank on ESPN+]

2. WBA International/NABF Bantamweight Championships: Joshua Franco (c) (15-1-1) vs. Oscar Negrete (18-2-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

1. Welterweight Bout: Antonio Orozco (28-1) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

MMA

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (11-0-1) vs. Tecia Torres (10-4) [UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II]

4. Vacant Invicta Featherweight Championship: Kaitlin Young (10-9-1) vs. Pam Sorenson (7-3) [Invicta Fighting Championship 36]

3. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (17-3) vs. Liz Carmouche (13-6) [UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (14-6) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) [UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II]

1. Welterweight Bout: Mike Perry (13-4) vs. Vicente Luque (16-6-1) [UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 260lb Black Belt Bout: Lin Hughs vs. Marcio Junior [Fight To Win 121]

4. 145lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Aaron Morris vs. Taylor Weber [Fight To Win 121]

3. 190lb Black Belt Bout: Nikar Loynab vs. Yago Desouza [Fight To Win 121]

2. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Jonathan Satava vs. Kody Steele [Fight To Win 121]

1. Fight To Win Female Black Belt Heavyweight Championship: Gabi Garcia vs. Nathiely Karoline De Jesus [Fight To Win 121]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Hey now! After I hit on my picks last week, I should be in the black by 2023 if I keep this pace up!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Mike Perry vs. Vicente Luque

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Joshua Franco vs. Oscar Negrete

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Edgar Berlanga over Gregory Trenel

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II

Upset of the Week: Ilir Latifi over Volkan Oezdemir

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Liz Carmouche vs. Valentina Shevchenko