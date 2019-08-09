Aaron Rodgers shoots down talk of beef with HC Matt LaFleur, calls it 'fake news'

Matt LaFleur has yet to coach in a regular season game yet — for the Packers, or any team, for that matter, having previously been a coordinator — and yet there’s already been talk about a supposed riff between him and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It’s not a rumor that anyone on the team or associated with it wants circulating, as the relationship between a quarterback and the team’s head coach is the most important one for a club.

But Rodgers is making sure to get out in front of this rumor, in hopes of making it a non-story. He vehemently shot it down in speaking to reporters on Friday, calling it “fake news.”

Aaron Rodgers asked by John Kuhn about “outside noise about the relationship between you and Coach LaFleur”: “It’s fake news, John. That’s the media cycle these days. Unfortunately the media, other than obviously yourself, there’s a lack of integrity. Rodgers’ full answer: pic.twitter.com/8qoqWDWzi7 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 9, 2019

Drama seems to find Rodgers, more often than not, so it’s hard to sort out what’s true and what isn’t.