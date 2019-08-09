Best Bets in the 2019 NFL Season Sports Betting

We are just weeks away now from the new NFL season and fans of all 32 teams are getting pumped about their prospects for the new campaign. New England Patriots once again lofted the Vince Lombardi trophy back in February at Super Bowl LIII following a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. However, it is the Patriots once again who top the betting to defend their title.

Here is a look at the best bets for the 2019 season, with a selection in the outright market, divisional betting and most sacks.

Can the New Orleans Saints compensate for last season’s heartbreak?

Some would argue that the Saints were robbed of the opportunity to play in Super Bowl LIII due to a bad call from the officials at the end of the NFC Championship game, where they lost to the Rams. The controversial non-call has resulted in a rule change this season, such was the fallout from the game, as usatoday.com discusses.

Drew Brees has as good a Saints team as he's ever had around him. No wonder he's loving football at 40. @AlbertBreer's Monday Morning Quarterback:https://t.co/RPivvfiCN3 pic.twitter.com/Dgc7OpF7z4 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 5, 2019

The Saints will be motivated to make up for last season’s disappointment, and they have all the tools to reach the Super Bowl and win the biggest game in the sport. At the age of 40, quarterback Drew Brees is showing no signs of slowing down and in many people’s eyes, is the best QB in the NFL today.

The Saints have also made some smart business decisions in the off-season. They acquired running-back, Latavius Murray from the Minnesota Vikings to replace Mark Ingram II who has left for the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran tight-end, Jared Cook, will appreciate playing with Brees, while on the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Malcom Brown has arrived from the Patriots.

New Orleans are +1000 to win Super Bowl LIV, so those looking to back Sean Payton’s team despite these long odds should consider utilizing the free bets on offer at sportsbettingcanada.co ahead of the NFL season. After their fall last year and their recent rise through the rankings, it’s not rare to see the underdogs come out on top in the NFL, so New Orleans shouldn’t be written off yet.

Cleveland Browns rule the roost in the AFC North

The Cleveland Browns go into the 2019 season with a real chance of reaching the Super Bowl. Yes, you read that right! For years the Browns have been the laughing stock of the NFL as bad decisions on and off the gridiron have meant they have struggled to pick up wins.

The big turning point came in the 2018 NFL Draft where they brought on Baker Mayfield – which now looks a great move ahead of the other QBs, which are available on the board at nfl.com/news. It now looks like they have their franchise QB, as Mayfield made some very impressive plays in his rookie year in the recent league.

With a QB with an excellent arm, the Browns went out and traded one of the best wide receivers in the game with Odell Beckham Jr in the off-season. That partnership alone should help the Browns to win their division for the first time since 1989, where they are at odds of +225.

Aaron Donald will lead the league in sacks again

Aaron Donald is ranked No. 1 overall in the #NFLTop100 🔥 Top 5:

1. Aaron Donald

2. Drew Brees

3. Khalil Mack

4. Pat Mahomes

5. Todd Gurley (via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/yUBFomAlC5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2019

Sometimes in betting it is important not to look beyond the obvious. Arguably the safest bet in 2019 is to back Aaron Donald to lead the league in sacks once again. The LA Rams defensive tackle had 20.5 sacks last season, and he could top that number again this year, where he is +225.

The new season begins on September 5 when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.