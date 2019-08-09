NBA

Listen: Damian Lillard drops new album for Blazers, rap fans to enjoy

Listen: Damian Lillard drops new album for Blazers, rap fans to enjoy

NBA

Listen: Damian Lillard drops new album for Blazers, rap fans to enjoy

By August 9, 2019

By: |

Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been hard at work during the offseason — in both the studio and the gym.

Lillard entertains fans in two different avenues, draining shots from all over the basketball court, and also making bangers to bump at home and in the car.

He’s already released two albums, and on Friday, he dropped his third one,  “Big D.O.L.L.A.” It follows his debut album, “The Letter O,” which dropped in 2016, and then “Confirmed.”

We haven’t given it a listen yet, but we’ll report back with a review next week. Let us know what you think in the comments.

NBA, Trailblazers

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home