Listen: Damian Lillard drops new album for Blazers, rap fans to enjoy

Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been hard at work during the offseason — in both the studio and the gym.

Lillard entertains fans in two different avenues, draining shots from all over the basketball court, and also making bangers to bump at home and in the car.

He’s already released two albums, and on Friday, he dropped his third one, “Big D.O.L.L.A.” It follows his debut album, “The Letter O,” which dropped in 2016, and then “Confirmed.”

New album alert 🚨 BIG D.O.L.L.A. Available 8/9 on all platforms! It’s my 3rd album and my best. Make sure y’all go support on Friday! Dame (D)ifferent (O)n (L)evels (L)ord (A)llowed#DameDOLLA #BigDOLLA #FrontPageMusic @FrontPageMusic pic.twitter.com/dzmfXWwRQi — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 7, 2019

We haven’t given it a listen yet, but we’ll report back with a review next week. Let us know what you think in the comments.