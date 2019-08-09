Look: Kyle Kuzma makes statement with powerful shirt at Team USA camp

One of Team USA’s best sharpshooters sent a message about the recent mass killings that have really shaken up the country over the past few weeks.

The mass shootings in public places have become a trend again recently, for whatever reason, and it’s horribly disturbing. Kyle Kuzma took full advantage of the platform he’s been given with Team USA during a recent practice, and did a great job sending a message by donning a shirt that said the following:

“Shoot hoops, not people,” it read.

That’s a mantra we can all get behind.