Michael Conforto's shirt gets ripped off after first career walk-off hit (Video)

The New York Mets have done it again — this time coming back from a seemingly-impossible deficit against one of the best closers in baseball.

New York trailed by three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and that’s when Nationals closer Sean Doolittle took the mound. He’d gone three straight appearances without giving up a run, earning saves in all three, but that all went out the window at Citi Field on Friday night.

The Mets continued with their never-say-die attitude, as Todd Frazier crushed a three-run homer to tie the game. But they weren’t done yet. Doolittle was a strike away from getting out of the inning, with two men on, when Michael Conforto crushed a ball toward the wall, for the walk-off win.

And the celebration that followed was epic. So much so that Conforto’s shirt even got ripped off.

Michael Conforto's first-career walk-off hit lifts the Mets to a stunning 7-6 victory over the Nats. Todd Frazier's three-run shot tied it earlier in the inning. There's something happening in the Mets clubhouse. #LGM pic.twitter.com/HLej5Zh6Ld — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 10, 2019

The Mets have now won 14 of their last 15 games, and there’s a certain magic in the air that just won’t go away.