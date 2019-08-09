MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 9/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Clay Collard (17-8) vs Devonte Smith (10-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Mizuki Inoue (13-5) vs Wu Yanan (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31st

Brad Katona (8-1) vs Hunter Azure (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Michel Pereira (23-9, 2 NC) vs Sergey Khandozhko (27-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14th

Polo Reyes (8-6) vs Kyle Nelson (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Martin Bravo (11-2) vs Steven Peterson (17-9) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21st

Nicolas Dalby (17-3-1, 1 NC) vs Alex Oliveira (20-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28th

Holly Holm (12-5) vs Raquel Pennington (10-7) – UFC 243 – Oct 5th (6th in Australia)

Tim Elliott (15-8-1) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (16-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 19 – Oct 12th

Ryan Spann (16-5) vs Devin Clark (10-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 19 – Oct 12th

Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1) vs Calvin Kattar (20-3) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Brendan Allen (12-3) vs Eric Spicely (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Deron Winn (6-0) vs Darren Stewart (10-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Corey Anderson (12-3) vs Johnny Walker (17-3) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Aspen Ladd (8-1) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-4, 1 NC) – UFC on ESPN 7 – Dec 7th

Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) – UFC on ESPN 7 – Dec 7th

Bellator

Khonry Gracie (1-1) vs Oscar Vera (0-1) – Bellator 225 – Aug 24th

ONE Championship

John Lineker (31-9) vs Muin Gafurov (17-2) – ONE: TBA- Oct 25th

