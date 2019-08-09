Rooney returns to England in busy summer transfer window

Wayne Rooney surprisingly returned to English football with a player coach role at Derby County, as he looks to help them to return to the Premier league. This meant he finished his short stay playing for D.C United in the Major League soccer in the United States. This was another transfer that was supported by punters using the William Hill sport promo codes on offer. Here we cover some of the key transfers from the summer window in the Premier league.

Manchester United finished having spent the most in the summer transfer window at £148 million. This included winger Daniel James from Swansea and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. However, there key summer signing was 26 year old England international Harry Maguire from Leicester for a world record fee of around £80 million. They will be hoping he can play a key role in them finishing in the top four this season.

Newly promoted Aston Villa were surprisingly the second highest spending side in the Premier league. This gives an indication that they are now looking to push forward as a club following their promotion back to the top flight. They signed a large number of players with the key ones being left back Matt Targett from Southampton. They also signed Douglas Luiz from Manchester City, Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth and of course centre-forward Wesley from Club Brugge.

Arsenal were also busy in the summer transfer window as they look to return to Champions league football through pushing back into the top four. They brought in David Luiz on the final day of the transfer window from Chelsea. Other transfers included Kieran Tierney from Celtic and William Saliba from Saint-Etienne. However, there main transfer was winger Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille for a club record fee.

Unsurprisingly Manchester City were another side busy in the market as they go in search of their third Premier league title in succession. They brought in the likes of Pedro Porro and Angelino. However, they made two big money signings with the first being right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus. They also brought in defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

Other clubs who were busy in the window included Everton, Tottenham and Leicester City. However, the likes of Liverpool and Norwich were very inactive. This is surprising considering how close Liverpool came to the title last season and a few transfers could of made the difference.