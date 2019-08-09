UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche II Picks

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (17-3) vs. Liz Carmouche (13-6)

Luke Irwin: I know that when Carmouche defeated Shevchenko, it was nine years ago, and that the Bullet has gotten much better, while Liz pretty much peaked soon after. I get all that. What scares me, and what scares me from laying big money on Valentina, is that Carmouche can ugly up a fight like no one’s business and grind out rounds. No, I don’t think she can do it for twenty-five minutes, and she only faced Shevchenko for six in their last go-round, but it’s like laying huge against someone like Darren Elkins or Nik Lentz. Certainly not the most skilled, but they will muddy your work of art and might earn enough rounds to sneak by. With the line this high, it’s worth a gamble if you’re betting, but no, I still think Shevchenko takes this. I think something lands flush in the late rounds, and she follows up. Shevchenko via R4 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Mike Perry (13-4) vs. Vicente Luque (16-6-1)

Luke: Doubting Mike Perry because he’s, well, Mike Perry, much like Colby Covington, has made liars and fools out of many. That being said, Luque is on one of those Robbie Lawler/Rafael dos Anjos runs where he’s struggled early in his career, but seemingly has put it all together late in his career with a pile of losses on his record. Perry’s chin is very good, so I think Luque uses his striking to get Perry vulnerable for a submission. Luque via R3 Submission.

Featherweight Bout: Humberto Bandenay (14-6) vs. Luiz Garagorri (11-0)

Luke: Pretty confused as to why this is on the main card. Garagorri is coming off of back-to-back losses, and this is Garagorri’s debut. Regardless, Bandenay was susceptible to submissions in his early days, and that happens to be Garagorri’s specialty. Garagorri via R1 Submission.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (14-6) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-4)

Luke: Oezdemir has looked like hot garbage after his waxing by DC for the title. There are some losses that simply break fighters. While, I don’t neccessarily think Oezdemir is there, I think he’s in a position where a fighter like Latifi, if he’s focused and on his game, can hurt him. Latifi via R1 TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Oskar Piechota (11-1-1) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (5-0)

Luke: Piechota’s last loss, the first of his career, was by a submission after he went out against Gerald Meerschaert. Vieira is a grappling world champion that’s done well in tournaments all over the world, including the Mundials and World Championships. Vieira via R1 Submission.

Featherweight Bout: Bobby Moffett (14-4) vs. Enrique Barzola (15-4-1)

Luke: Moffett is here to brabo choke you to death. And if he can’t? Well, he’ll probably lose. Barzola via UD.