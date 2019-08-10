Finally, the relief option the Twins needed

The Twins made a move at the deadline to acquire Sam Dyson to bolster the bullpen. Dyson was perhaps the best reliever to be traded at the deadline, but an unreported case of biceps tendinitis and a suspected case of jet lag derailed his first moments with the Twins.

But then the Twins called up this handsome devil:

Randy Dobnak was signed from the Utica Unicorns, an independent league team that sounds completely made up. Dobnak was not drafted out of school, which is how he ended up in Utica, but rocketed through the Twins farm, thanks to very impressive numbers at all levels. He pitched 4 scoreless innings in relief in his big league debut. Also, just judging a book by its cover and perhaps his name, he finished the night by heading to Loretto and having some PBRs with the locals.

That mustache, those glasses and being the last known Randy… yes, Mr. Dobnak might be the answer Twins fans needed.