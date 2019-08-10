how to Watch UFC Fight Night 156 Live Stream Reddit Full MMA fight for Free

Even the UFC heads to southern South America To get Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 156. The event Occurs at Antel Arena at Montevideo, Uruguay. The promotion has never visited Uruguay before. In The headlining bout, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko sets her name on the line against former Strikeforce along with UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Liz Carmouche.

Shevchenko’s First defense of the name took place in June if she starched Jessica Eye with a head kick in the next round of their contest. The frightening knockout left Eye prone on the canvas for quite a while. The stoppage will surely be in the running for the best knockout of this year.

Best Channels To Watch UFC Fight Night 156

Carmouche Is coming from a February decision triumph over Lucie Pudilova. Carmouche fell short in her prior name fights, dropping both of these bouts via entry.

This battle is a rematch. Carmouche defeated Shevchenko from TKO in 2010. The doctor stoppage came as a consequence of a cutback.

In The co-main occasion, rising welterweight prospect Vicente Luque puts his run of five straight stoppage wins online from hard-hitting Mike Perry. Luque, who is 9-2 with all the UFC, has never gone the distance in a victory with the promotion.

UFC Fight Night

Before The fighters step into the octagon on Saturday they will strike the scales. The weigh-ins occur today. The first fighter is Place to reach the scale in 5 pm ET.

List of channels to watch UFC Fight Night online

There are several ways to watch UFC Fight Night online from international borders. The PPV main card features all the up-scale players and fans all over the world are worried about how can they catch a glimpse of their favorite player.

MMA.tv: It is the official channel for broadcasting the MMA events, prelims and the mains. You can view all the favorite events including FIGHT PASS prelims, Main Card, Post-fight Press Conference, and many more.

YouTube.com: Worldwide popular YouTube also features the events and the matches that will take place in UFC Fight Night this year. People can tune in to the video sharing platform and make the most of it.

U-verse: This PPV (Pay Per View) click is going to stream all the live matches and events from the UFC Fight Night. You can watch all the previews of the match and also the post-match address. The channel records everything that takes place and fans will not miss a single minute of the matches.

Finally, if you considering the pinch, you will be able to watch UFC Fight Night on your smartphone. Using Google Play and AppStore, users can catch the madness on their phones. For the gamers, UFC Fight Night action is available with the Xbox and PS4 and along with video game consoles.

