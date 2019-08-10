NXT TakeOver Toronto (8/10): LIVE Coverage

Welcome to The Floor Seat’s live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Toronto! The event is now underway, so don’t forget to click the Refresh button for updates!

The Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era, NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The champs were out first and The Street Profits looked ready for war, as The Undisputed Era, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, were out next.

The match began hot and heavy as expected, with both teams trading the advantage back and forth. The Toronto crowd were chanting for both duos and the intensity was high, until Fish and O’Reilly took over.

The Street Profits soon regained momentum however and Montez Ford teased a People’s Elbow, but was blocked. He even hit a Uranage, nearly a Rock Bottom. The crowd began a “This is Awesome” chant, as The Undisputed Era took over once again. The advantage switched a few times, as both teams fought for control.

O’Reilly had Montez cinched up and in trouble, but Dawkins slammed Fish down onto him, breaking the submission. Ford finally made the tag and Angelo came in like a man possessed. Dawkins hit an Overhead Belly to Belly on O’Reilly, which led to Ford coming off the top rope with a Blockbuster. Fish broke up the pin, as the match began to hit a near-finishing point.

The match broke down into a fistfight between all four men, which eventually brought everything down to a standstill. O’Reilly was one-on-one with Ford, who super kicked Kyle out, then flipped over the top rope onto both men on the floor.

Dawkins then hit a spear on both Fish and O’Reilly, which led to Ford hitting a massive splash from the top rope down onto O’Reilly, who took the pin.

Winners and still NXT Tag Team champions: The Street Profits

A video package detailing the history between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae was shown next, which is leading to the showdown between both Superstars.

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

Shirai was out first, followed by LeRae, who came out with fists flying. But as soon as the bell rung, Shirai bailed to the floor, baiting LeRae to come out after her. Io then took over and suplexed Candice onto the ringside table!

Candice was in a bad way already and Io soaked up the hate in the middle of the ring. LeRae fought to get back to her feet and barely made it back in the ring before the 10 count. Io took over, mounting LeRae and pummeling her. This led to Candice attempting fo fight back, with a Flying Head Scissors, but to no avail as Io remained in control.

Io continued on the offensive, punishing Candice with one massive move after another. Finally, LeRae managed to make a comeback with a Brainbuster, but only got a two count. Candice was still selling the match as she locked in the Octopus on Io, who carried her to the ropes for the break.

Io then went for a 619, but LeRae countered with a neckbreaker through the ropes. LeRae kept moving, but Io hit a dropkick, nearly sending her crashing out onto the floor. Io hit a flying kick to the back of Le Rae’s head, but Candice flew through the ropes and hit Shirai with a DDT onto the floor.

Candice then hit a double stomp, but Io kicked out at two. This led to Io locking in a Crossface, but Candice fought her way out. LeRae tried to run the ropes, but Io was ready for her and hit a German Suplex, leading to Candice doing the same.

The match broke down and the Toronto audience once again chanted for both sides. Io flipped off the top rope, but Candice caught her face first into the turnbuckle. LeRae hit a swinging neckbreaker off the ropes, but did not get the three count on Io.

LeRae hit an Avalanche Spanish Fly off the top rope on Shirai! But she did not get the pin. Shirai hit a backbreaker and then went to the top, hitting a moonsault, but Candice kicked out! This one was down to the wire, as Io began to look desperate. She locked up Candice in a Koji Clutch in the middle of the ring and it was too much for LeRae to overcome, as she then tapped out.

Winner: Io Shirai

The North American Championship match was up next, but Matt Riddle suddenly came through the crowd and called out Killian Dain, who came out. The two men brawled in the ring and up the ramp, though the referees tried to stop them. The security finally broke up the fight, but Riddle snapped and took out several guys on stage.

The brawl continued until Dain tried to put Riddle through the LED board at the top of the ramp. Suddenly, Dain grabbed a member of security and sent both him and Riddle off the ramp and down through a table on the floor!

A video package detailing the history between Velveteen Dream, Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne was shown, as the title match is now back on track. Suddenly, The Mountie’s entrance music played and dancers came out on stage, leading to the Toronto Raptors dancers coming out next. This was a precursor to The Velveteen Dream’s entrance.

The crowd was red hot for Dream and this led to Roderick Strong coming out next. Pete Dunne was the third man out, to a great ovation from the Toronto crowd.

