Serge Ibaka brings Larry O'Brien Trophy home with him to the Congo (Video)

Raptors big man Serge Ibaka has been home in the Congo as he’s been known to do during the offseason, but this time he brought an extremely rare and important item along with him.

It wasn’t gold jewelry or diamonds, but it was something of that ilk. Ibaka, given that he was a part of the Raptors winning a title just a few months ago, got his turn with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

And he was just chillen’ out and about with it, casually eating at a restaurant with the trophy next to him.

Serge Ibaka brought Larry O'B back home to the Congo. 🏆 (🎥: IG/tris416) pic.twitter.com/Idg9QTE4xZ — theScore (@theScore) August 10, 2019

There had to be some security around him as well, as it’s hard to see Ibaka just walking around the Congo with that beautiful gold trophy.