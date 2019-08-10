Watch: Julian Edelman smashes pie in his face for great cause, challenges Tom Brady to do same

Everyone remembers the ice bucket challenge, but now there’s another similar type of viral campaign current only ongoing, and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman recently participated in it.

Edelman found some time to do the #GPPieFaceChallenge, which raised money and awareness for gastroparesis. He posted a video of it, and it was actually a pretty good look for the Patriots receiver — his face covered in cream.

Not only that, he also called out two quarterbacks — teammate Tom Brady, and also Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield, which you can see in the video below.

Edelman’s video was in response to this.

Awesome.