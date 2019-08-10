Watch: Mike Trout hits home run at Fenway Park, has now homered at every MLB ballpark

Angels slugger Mike Trout essentially completed a circuit in the team’s game against the Red Sox on Saturday, pulling off yet another impressive feat that he had yet to accomplish — until then.

Trout had hit a home run at every MLB ballpark except for Fenway heading into Saturday’s game, and he made sure to put an end to that drought.

He came to the plate in the sixth inning with a man on base, and proceeded to crush a pitch from Rick Porcello into the stands.

Mike Trout has now homered in every AL ballpark after this one in Fenway 💪 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/4EqaLYfahk — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 10, 2019

Just another notch on Trout’s bedpost.