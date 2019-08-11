Applying for a Marriage Certificate online to save time.

If you are sure to be getting married in a year, you should really begin the process of marriage registration. According to a new rule by the Government, every marriage has to be registered for it to be legal. There are two main Acts through which a person can register a marriage;

the Marriage registration Act OR

Special Marriage Act.

Although both Acts are the same in theory, there are certain differences in the requirements and documentation for registering.

Instead of heading to the m​arriage registration​ office to get the list of documents needed to get this done or the process that has to be followed for getting this done, you can now have the complete process handled at your convenience through someone else. The entire marriage registration process has been taken online, with all the information on their official website, online marriage registration.​

Furthermore, the website finds someone else to handle the entire process on your behalf. All you would have to do is fill out the forms and upload the supporting documents. The system has a series of checks that would make sure that the documents uploaded work. They would then have someone other than you go through the entire process on your behalf. The website also goes one step further and provides you with the approximate date that you would receive your documentation and the certificate post-processing. This is a lot more efficient than the previously used system which involved having to travel to the office each time you wanted an update.

What else can the marriage registration website assist with?