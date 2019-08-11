Brittney Griner throws massive punches in epic brawl against Phoenix Mercury (Video)

It’s a known fact that Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner can throw some serious bows, and could probably beat up a number of men if asked.

That was on full display during her recent game against the Dallas Wings, when she took swings at multiple players during a massive fight that broke out.

It began when Kristine Anigwe punched her in the head, which prompted Griner to chase her down the court, then retaliate with some punches of her own.

Ol girl ain’t want no parts of Brittney Griner. She got on down pic.twitter.com/tQN5GZrjsR — Novelist (@BiancaXaviera_) August 11, 2019

A number of players were ejected, including Anigwe, Griner, Diana Taurasi, Briann January, Kayla Thornton and Kaela Davis.