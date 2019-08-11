How to Teen Choice Awards 2019 Live Streaming on Fox channel tonight

The Teen Choice Awards Live is going to be live-streamed on Twitter free of beginning at 6 pm CDT on August 11, 2019, according to a tweet. It is going to be the show’s 20th anniversary. For the first time, the event will broadcast live from the sands of Hermosa Beach in California.

The Teen Choice Awards celebrate the year’s accomplishments in music, movie, sports, television, style, humor, and the world wide web, according to its site. The winners are chosen by votes from viewers aged 13 and over residing in the USA in their site and through different social networking websites.

It is going to be the 21st yearly occasion for the awards ceremony following initially premiered in 1999, also it provides teens in the USA the opportunity to vote for their favorite media characters and pop culture inventions of their previous calendar year. This season, the Teen Choice Awards will be hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik, and some of the Major nominations comprise Avengers: Endgame for its Action Movie class, and Blackpink for greatest Team with their tune’ Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’. Lil Nas X has also received five nominations this season following his tune Old Town Road became Billboard’s longest-running number-one tune last month.

Coverage of this award ceremony is going to be revealed next week 4Music at 11 am on Saturday 17 August, and again on Sunday 18 August at 12.30pm. There’ll be many actors at the award show, such as OneRepublic singing Rescue Me,” in addition to Bazzi that will play Paradise in the front of the live audience.

The yearly teen-voted awards series is going out this year, reuniting the newest Hollywood stars outside to Hermosa Beach, California, to watch the very best in music, movie, tv, sports, style, humor and the net. Do not forget a minute of the activity, as ET covers the whole occasion, going live on the red carpet and providing you all the inside scoop and can not -miss minutes. This is all you want to learn more about the celebration.

When Will Be the 2019 Teen Choice Awards?Summer might be the domain of swimming parties, alcoholic slushies, and blockbuster films, but the season would not be complete without the latest award show of the year. The Teen Choice Awards celebrates a tide of the year’s most important names in teen-centered music, movie, humor, as well as social websites reside from Hermosa Beach, California. On nobodies surprise, Lil Nas X is trailblazing the audio classes (likely on a horse) with five nominations. Like many award shows, expect lots of surprises which produce the award series so dang

According to E! News, tonight, the Jonas Brothers are picking up the Decade Award, while Taylor Swift is set to collect the Icon Award. As for the other awards, have a look at some of the biggest award categories and nominees below:

Choice Drama Movie

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Noah Centineo from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Peter Kavinsky

Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine

Taron Egerton from Rocketman as Elton John

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin from After as Hardin Scott

Rami Malek from Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury

Cole Sprouse from Five Feet Apart as Will Newman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Lana Condor from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Lara Jean Covey

Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born as Ally Maine

Josephine Langford from After as Tessa Young

Chrissy Metz from Breakthrough as Joyce Smith

Haley Lu Richardson from Five Feet Apart as Stella Grant

Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give as Starr Carter

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin from Avengers: Endgame as Thanos

Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Gellert Grindelwald

Marwan Kenzari from Aladdin as Jafar

Jude Law from Captain Marvel as Yon-Rogg

Mark Strong from Shazam! as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana

Patrick Wilson from Aquaman as Orm Marius/Ocean Master

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

The Resident

Riverdale

Runaways

Star

Choice Drama TV Actor

KJ Apa from Riverdale as Archie Andrews

Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us as Randall Pearson

Justin Hartley from This Is Us as Kevin Pearson

Adam Huber from Dynasty as Liam Ridley

Cole Sprouse from Riverdale as Jughead Jones

Oliver Stark from 9-1-1 as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Choice Drama TV Actress

Sofia Carson from Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Ava Jalali

Ryan Destiny from Star as Alexandra Crane

Maia Mitchell from Good Trouble as Callie Adams-Foster

Camila Mendes from Riverdale as Veronica Lodge

Cierra Ramirez from Good Trouble as Marina Adams-Foster

Lili Reinhart from Riverdale as Betty Cooper

Choice TV Villain

Luke Baines from Shadowhunters as Jonathan Morgenstern

Sarah Carter from The Flash as Grace Gibbons / Cicada II

Jon Cryer from Supergirl as Lex Luthor

Cameron Monaghan from Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska

Adam Scott from The Good Place as Trevor

Sea Shimooka from Arrow as Emiko Queen/Green Arrow

Choice Male Music Artist

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Choice Female Music Artist

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

PrettyMuch

Why Don’t We

Choice Song From A Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – Zayn & Zhavia Ward

“Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls – Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” from Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up On Me” from Five Feet Apart – Andy Grammer

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Choice Female Web Star

Madison Beer

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowski

Liza Koshy

Lilly Singh

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Male Web Star

David Dobrik

The Dolan Twins

Ryan Higa

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Brent Rivera

Choice Fandom

Ariana Grande – Arianators

Blackpink – Blinks

BTS – BTSArmy

CNCO – CNCOwners

Selena Gomez – Selenators

Taylor Swift – Swifties

Choice Male Athlete

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

AJ Styles

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

Tobin Heath

The Bella Twins

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams

