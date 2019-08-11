Making changes to Government documents made easy through websites and online portals

Dealing with any Government related documentation is a tedious process. There is so little that has to be done to get a paper pushed, but the amount of time that it takes is just painful. This might be the case with anything that applicants have to get through Government offices, whether ration cards, birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, or other documents.

Everyone was waiting for these systems to be taken online and the wait was definitely fruitful. Soon multiple websites took these processes online and hired their people to handle the running around for applicants. This meant that the running around would be handled by someone else while applicants just had to provide their details and supporting documents to a website. Now most people with minimal tech knowledge could now get their documentation sorted in a few minutes through the online portal.

Getting a ​death certificate​ was a tedious process especially since the people getting the certificate were usually going through a tough time with their personal lives. However, the website allow users to:

Download the forms needed for the process death certificate process.

Apply for a new death certificate.

Apply for a duplicate certificate, if you are applying on someone else’s behalf or need an extended family members death certificate.

Make changes to a death certificate if there were errors or typos.

All of these tasks can be performed at the death certificate office directly, however, they would take a lot of time and involve multiple trips. The process through the office hasn’t been scraped since there are people without the technical know-how to handle creating one online.