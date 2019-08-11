NASCAR Consumers Energy 400 Live Stream Reddit Online

Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin had success a week, placing third and second, respectively. The Dragon Energy NASCAR Cup Series jumps back on oval tracks together with all the Consumers Energy 400 from Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 11. Only four regular-season races remain before the playoffs because NASCAR changes to the mecca of America automobile manufacturing out Detroit.

This two-mile oval employs the game’s lower-horsepower treatment package — and it shows. The pole-winning rate, while upward significantly from June, was 12 MPH slower than that which Kevin Harvick conducted to make the pole last season. All three Penske cars were capable over the top eight with Brad Keselowski sitting on the rod.

NASCAR Consumers Energy 400 Live Stream Free Online TV Channel

The final time that the Dragon Energy NASCAR Cup Series was outside in Michigan International Speedway, Team Penske dominated the event. Joey Logano directed 163 laps from the pole at a dominating performance as Ford’s top team was only in addition to their game.

But in the previous two months, Ford’s fast start has dropped off going into this weekend Consumers Energy 400. They have won only once, with Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing, although the trio of motorists in Penske have found themselves shut out of victory lane.

It isn’t like Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney are operating that seriously. However, in a system which rewards winning, no trips to victory lane imply no extra playoff points to utilize come September. Joe Gibbs Racing has filled in the void; their motorists have three of the best four playoff stage totals with Keselowski slipping between them in 19.

NASCAR Consumers Energy 400 Live Stream INFO

Race: Consumers Energy 400

Track: Michigan International Speedway (Brooklyn, Mich.)

Date: Sunday, August 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Sunday, August 11

Time Event Channel

3 p.m. Monster Energy Cup Series Consumers Energy 400

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Quin Houff 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD Austin Theriault 52 TBD Spencer Boyd 53 TBD Garrett Smithley 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto

Watch NASCAR Consumers Energy 400 Live Stream



The previous qualifier at Friday’s Killer Energy NASCAR Cup Series time trials in Michigan International Speedway is going to be to the green flag Sunday afternoon.

The last driver to produce an effort, after shadows began to shroud the trail, Brad Keselowski coated the 2-mile space in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford in 37.801 moments (190.471 miles ) to knock Kevin Harvick off the provisional pole for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

What time does the Consumers Energy 400 start?

The Consumers Energy 400 will take place Sunday, August 11. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Consumers Energy 400 on?

The Consumers Energy 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

