UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

It was a snoozefest, but Valentina Shevchenko successfully defending her UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship last night in Uruguay, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions dosn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 9,225

Gate: N/A

Valentina Shevchenko: $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Volkan Oezdemir: $225,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $150,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liz Carmouche: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $117,000 ($57,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ilir Latifi: $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Veronica Macedo: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Enrique Barzola: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rogerio Bontorin: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gutierrez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luiz Garagorri: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rodolfo Vieira: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex da Silva: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Oskar Piechota: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexey Kunchenko: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Humberto Bandenay: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Moffett: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Geraldo de Freitas: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Polyana Viana: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Pessoa: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raulian Paiva: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rodrigo Vargas: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)