MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick 'Em Results

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick 'Em Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick 'Em Results

By August 11, 2019

By: |

 

Congratulations to Isaac for winning our UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2  Pick ‘Em Contest via tiebreaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 241 on Aug 17th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Valentina Shevchenko – 100%
Vicente Luque – 68%
Luiz Garagorri – 60%
Volkan Oezdemir – 84%
Rodolfo Vieira – 76%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 74-38 (66%)

 


UFC Montevideo Pick ‘Em Results

1 Isaac 12
2 Herman Martinez 12
2 Sam Keary 12
4 CDN420 11
4 MMAinVA 11
6 Caleb 10
6 Cameron Walsh 10
6 Frankie Dicristofano 10
9 Brandon J Kaplan 8
9 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8
9 Kyle B 8
9 Nathan H. 8
9 Vic Rattanasithy 8
14 Dave K. 7
14 Derek imm 7
14 Michael J. 7
14 RyanC 7
14 SternFan74 7
14 The MMA Manifesto 7
20 Abdalla 6
20 James Weise 6
20 larry chaput 6
20 Rodney 6
24 theJawas 5
25 Neil H. 4
26 Robert Oakes 2

 

August Top Five

1 Sam Keary 21
2 Herman Martinez 16
2 Isaac 16
4 CDN420 15
4 MMAinVA 15
4 Nathan H. 15


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 152
2 MMAinVA 142
3 Brandon Kaplan 139
4 Dave K. 138
5 Michael J. 135
6 Herman Martinez 134
7 CDN420 133
7 Derek Imm 133
9 Neil H. 126
10 Sternfan74 125
10 The MMA Manifesto 125

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home