UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Isaac for winning our UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick ‘Em Contest via tiebreaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 241 on Aug 17th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Valentina Shevchenko – 100%

Vicente Luque – 68%

Luiz Garagorri – 60%

Volkan Oezdemir – 84%

Rodolfo Vieira – 76%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 74-38 (66%)



UFC Montevideo Pick ‘Em Results

1 Isaac 12 2 Herman Martinez 12 2 Sam Keary 12 4 CDN420 11 4 MMAinVA 11 6 Caleb 10 6 Cameron Walsh 10 6 Frankie Dicristofano 10 9 Brandon J Kaplan 8 9 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8 9 Kyle B 8 9 Nathan H. 8 9 Vic Rattanasithy 8 14 Dave K. 7 14 Derek imm 7 14 Michael J. 7 14 RyanC 7 14 SternFan74 7 14 The MMA Manifesto 7 20 Abdalla 6 20 James Weise 6 20 larry chaput 6 20 Rodney 6 24 theJawas 5 25 Neil H. 4 26 Robert Oakes 2

August Top Five

1 Sam Keary 21 2 Herman Martinez 16 2 Isaac 16 4 CDN420 15 4 MMAinVA 15 4 Nathan H. 15



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 152 2 MMAinVA 142 3 Brandon Kaplan 139 4 Dave K. 138 5 Michael J. 135 6 Herman Martinez 134 7 CDN420 133 7 Derek Imm 133 9 Neil H. 126 10 Sternfan74 125 10 The MMA Manifesto 125

