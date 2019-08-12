Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

August 12, 2019

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 8
Aug 13, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 8 Fight Card

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Herdem Alacabek   (5-0) vs William Knight   (1-0)

Welterweights:
Brok Weaver    (12-4) vs Devin Smyth    (4-1)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Shanna Young    (4-1) vs Sarah Alpar   (8-4)

Bantamweights:
Tony Gravely   (18-5) vs Ray Rodriguez  (15-5)

Light Heavyweights:
Karl Reed   (3-1) vs Julius Anglickas   (4-1)

 

 

