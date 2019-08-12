Dwayne Haskins on NFL future: 'I know I will be great'

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is betting big on himself, apparently.

Haskins fell all the way to the 15th pick in the 15th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has a great shot to win the Redskins’ starting quarterback job, only having to beat out Colt McCoy and Case Keenum to do so.

At this point, it does look like he’s the favorite to start in Week 1, which will give him plenty of opportunities to make plays and create a name for himself. He appears to believe that’s exactly what he’s going to do, which he revealed in an interview with ESPN’s John Keim.

“It’s just going to happen naturally, organically,” Haskins said, according to ESPN. “I had to come to terms with that. Now that I’ve been here for a little bit, it’s like, man, it’s a process. … By no means am I settling. I know that I want to be great and I know I will be great. It’s just that I have to be in a place where I know what I’m doing.”

It’s great to be confident, but Haskins still has a lot of work to put in until he can even begin talking about his ceiling as an NFL quarterback.