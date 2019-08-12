Fight of the Day: Ernesto Hoost vs. Mirko Cro Cop

Date: December 5, 1999
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix Final
Championship(s): K-1 World Grand Prix Title
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
KENTA has joined The Bullet Club. The man known in NXT as Hideo Itami made the switch during the G1 29 Climax finals on Monday, (…)
The New York Mets have made a more concerted effort to invest in the international free agent market over the past several years. Since (…)
The arrival of Dustin May (best known throughout baseball as Gingergaard in the last two weeks because he looks like New York Mets (…)
I’ve been trying to profess optimism about the Twins’ situation. Minnesota is still on pace to win well over 90 games, they are on a (…)
Injuries have really decimated the top of the Indians pitching prospect lists for both right and left handers, but we’ll still power (…)
A quick snapshot at the weekend that was. Biggest Upset: Mariana Rodriguez +135 over Tecia (…)
WWE SummerSlam is in the books for 2019. The event took place on Sunday, August 11 in Toronto, Canada. It was the 31st edition of (…)
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the preseason opener against the Texans on (…)
The 2019 MLB (Major League Baseball) season has already begun and a total of 30 teams will participate in the league. Each team will be (…)
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned, which is understandable on the NBA level, but the fact that USA Basketball turned him down really is a (…)
