Look: Sam Darnold, Joe Namath hang out at training camp

The New York Jets’ quarterbacks — past and present — mixed it up at training camp this week, and it created a lot of buzz on social media.

Jets legend Joe Namath, who once delivered the only Super Bowl victory the team has ever seen, was at camp on Monday, and he delivered some sage advice to the team’s young franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold.

The two hung out and talked a bit, which is important, given that Darnold is entering his sophomore season, so hopefully Namath can help him take a step forward — rather than backward. Here’s a photo showing the two of them, which Namath posted on Twitter.

Awesome.