Schedule release: Celtics open season Oct. 23 in Philly

It won’t take long for Celtics fans to start missing Al Horford – he’ll be lining up across from our guys literally from the jump of the NBA’s 2019-20 season.

The Celtics will open on the road in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m. It’s a reversal of last season, which began with the Sixers visiting the Celtics in Boston (with the Cs winning).

Boston’s home opener will be October 25 versus Toronto. The next night, the Cs will have their first of 12 back-to-backs, at New York for the Knicks’ home opener. We’ll see Mook Morris and Knicks fans will see Enes Kanter.

More Celtics schedule highlights include:

Kemba Walker will return to Charlotte as a Celtic on November 7, and we’ll have our first look at Terry Rozier as a Hornet.

As we’ve already heard, the Nets will come to the TD Garden on November 27, which is the night before Thanksgiving, then the Celts will visit Brooklyn on the night after Turkey Day, November 29.

So we’re having a Kyrie sandwich for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/sAJiqFCT9w — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 12, 2019

Horford and his new Sixers team will come to Boston for the first time on December 12.

Also announced previously, the Cs will play at Toronto at noon on December 25, the first time the Raptors have been featured on Christmas Day. (This brings to an end Boston’s two-year run of hosting a yuletide game.)

Not to be forgotten, Aron Baynes and Phoenix will visit Boston on January 18.

Lakers come to Boston on January 20, Martin Luther King Day, which is always a special occasion in the NBA.

7:30 MLK Day start for Lakers @ Celtics pic.twitter.com/FMeiJHIy12 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) August 12, 2019

Breaking tradition, the Celtics will not play at home on the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday. They are idle that day, February 2.

And in a mild surprise:

The Celtics leading the East in National TV games might catch some people off guard… pic.twitter.com/fU4Q3lbPod — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) August 12, 2019

The NBA season will begin on October 22, one week later than last year. The playoffs will also start one week later. From NBA.com, here’s an overview of highlights on the league level:

And Woj has some good news for East Coast viewers:

Sources: Earlier times for national TV doubleheaders this season: 22 of ESPN’s 36 doubleheaders and 12 of TNT’s 31 doubleheaders to start at 7:30/10 PM ET or 7/9:30 PM ET instead of 8/10:30 PM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2019

Also, in case you missed it, the Celts preseason schedule was already announced.