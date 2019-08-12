The Most Renowned Boxers In The World

Boxing sport is an excellent means of entertainment, particularly if you’re a sports enthusiast. Years back, a match between two heavyweight boxers were more widespread than any flyweights and welterweight matches. But, which weight class is prevalent in this era, and who is ruling the current ranking chart in world boxing? Check out these boxers who have come a long way to stand at where they are currently, holding undefeated records and championship belts.

Katie Taylor

A former footballer-turned-professional boxer in 2016, 33 years old Katie Taylor hails from the Irish descendants, who currently holds the World Boxing Championship (WBC) title since June 2019, apart from the other titles. She shot to fame soon after her debut in 2016, following her win against fellow boxer Delfine Persoon in 2019, which led her to be entitled as one of the only seven boxers in history to hold all four major world boxing titles, which includes WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. Her early groundbreaking success let her become widely popular, especially in her hometown, Ireland, to which she credits to her upbringing life at home and abroad. As of the July 2019 ranking, Katie has currently ranked the best active female boxer under the lightweight category.

Weight Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Bray, Republic of Ireland

Manny Pacquiáo

Nicknamed as the 'Fighter of the Decade' by the Boxing Writers Association of America, the World Boxing Council, and World Boxing Organization, Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, who hails from the Philippines, has set several records and titles and is considered as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. Pacquiáo is the only boxer to hold the eight-division world champion in the history of boxing, holds twelve major world titles, and is also the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes.

Weight Division: Super bantamweight, Flyweight, Welterweight

Birthplace: Philippines, Kibawe

Canelo Álvarez

The next fighter to enter the list of the best boxers in the world would be the 29-year-old Mexican Hercules, Canelo Álvarez. Introduced to the boxing field as young as 13 years of age, Canelo now holds several world championship titles in not only one but three different weight classes including the unified WBA (Super), WBC, Ring magazine, lineal middleweight, IBF middleweight, and WBA (Regular) super middleweight, apart from several other titles. As of December 2018, he holds the world’s best active and best active middleweight boxer.

Weight Division: Welterweight, Light middleweight, Light welterweight

Birthplace: Guadalajara, Mexico

Mary Kom

Breaking the barriers, Mary Kom is the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record of six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in a total of seven world championships. She is one of the strong women who broke the barrier and stereotype set against the sportswomen. Holding the nickname ‘Magnificent Mary’, she is also the only Indian woman boxer to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics under the flyweight category and achieve the bronze medal. Additionally, she also stands at the top position in the AIBA World Women’s Ranking under the light-flyweight category, and the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games in 2014, apart from her countless other achievements.

Weight Division: Light flyweight

Birthplace: Manipur, India.