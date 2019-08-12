Tom Brady downplays putting his Boston-area home up for sale

The rumor mill blew up when news of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady putting his house in Brookline, Mass., up for sale, but he doesn’t seem to believe it’s noteworthy.

Brady listed the massive property for a hefty $39.5 million, which makes it one of the most expensive in the entire state. News of the listing gave rise to rumors of Brady possibly playing in his final season in New England, but he doesn’t believe that’s necessarily the case.

The Patriots are likely trying to get ahead of this story before it becomes a distraction, so Brady addressed it during an appearance on WEEI on Monday.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks.”

He continued:

“I think I’m at a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life and a very busy personal life,” Brady added. “Any decision that’s made has to consider everything. I’m certainly at a place where I’ve been in the same place for a long time, and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft, coach Belichick and our team. We’ll just worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

Brady can say what he wants, but given his age (42), and where he’s at in his career, don’t be surprise if this listing does correlate with his future moves.