Washington Wizards 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

The Washington Wizards now know when they will play their 82 games during the upcoming 2019-20 season. There is no point trying to analyze what it does and does not mean for the team next season. Regardless of the schedule, they will be in for a struggling season that will likely end in a high lottery draft pick. Here are some games of note:

Season Opener: October 23 at Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 pm (Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis)

Home Opener: October 30 vs. Houston Rockets at 8 pm (Russell Westbrook and James Harden)

Season Closer: April 15 vs. Indiana Pacers at 7:30 pm (Victor Oladipo)

Lone National TV Game: November 8 vs. Cleveland at 7 pm (ESPN)

New Year’s Day: January 1 vs. Orlando Magic at 6 pm

MLK Jr. Day: January 20 vs. Detroit Pistons at 2 pm

West Coast Trips: November 26 to December 1 and February 28 to March 4

Big Names Teams in D.C.:

Clippers: 12/8

Warriors: 2/3

Lakers: 3/28

Raptors: 4/7

Bucks: 2/24 and 3/21

76ers: 12/5 and 4/3

Celtics: 1/6 and 3/23

Ex-Wizards’ return games:

Austin Rivers (Rockets): 10/30

Markieff Morris (Pistons): 11/4

Trevor Ariza (Kings): 11/24

Tomas Satoransky and Otto Porter (Bulls): 12/18

Bobby Portis (Knicks): 12/28

Jabari Parker (Hawks): 1/10

Jeff Green (Jazz): 1/12

Kelly Oubre (Suns): 3/25

Here is the full schedule: