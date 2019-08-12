Zion Williamson has high praise for RJ Barrett

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett comprised one of the most lethal frontcourts we’ve seen in college basketball over the past decade together at Duke, but the team still couldn’t pull off winning a title, even though it came close.

There was even talk about the Pelicans using their high draft picks to pull off a trade and select RJ Barrett, to pair with Williamson, although that fell through.

But Williamson has remained complimentary of his former teammate, as he recently came out and said the Knicks are getting “a killer.”

“(Knicks fans) can expect that they’re getting a killer,” Williamson said, via Ian Begley of SNY. “For the people that are trying to look down on him, RJ’s been through worse. He knows how to battle through it and he’s going to bring the city everything he’s got.”

That figures to be true, and for the Knicks, it will be about who they bring in to build around Barrett.