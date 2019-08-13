7 of the Most Common Sports Injuries

Are you a highly-trained athlete, a weekend warrior, or do you just head out for the occasional jog? It doesn’t matter what level you train at, your ability or your age—injuries happen.

What are the most common sports injuries? And how can you prevent them? Read on for a quick guide.

Ankle Sprain

Ankle sprains are extremely common in most athletes. A sprain usually occurs when the ankle turns, twists or rolls in beyond its limit.

Stretch before exercise, improve your flexibility, and strengthen the muscles around your ankles. Doing these things can help you to prevent ankle sprains in the future.

Groin Pull

A groin strain is another one of the most common sports injuries. Intense twisting movements can pull the groin and tear or rupture muscles. This leads to severe pain in the inner thighs or abdomen area.

Always warm-up before any physical activity and try to strengthen your thigh muscles. And don’t forget to wear well-fitting shoes with good support.

Hamstring Strain

Another on the list of most common sports injuries is a hamstring strain. When you stretch your hamstring too far, you can tear the muscle fibers. This is common when athletes are running or doing kicking movements.

As with most other exercises, warm-up thoroughly. Try to lengthen the hamstring muscles with resistance training and flexibility programs.

Knee Injuries

Knee injuries are also common athletes injuries. Sudden movements or excessive pressure on the knees may cause damage. Particularly to the cartilage, ligaments, or tendons surrounding the knee joint.

Maintaining a healthy weight is vital to reduce stress on your knees. Good shoes and warming up before exercise is also vital. Exercises, such as walking up hills or cycling, can help to strengthen the knees.

Head Injury

The worst injuries in sports are head injuries. In fact, the leading cause of death from sports-related injuries is traumatic brain damage. From swimming and football to baseball and boxing, head injuries can occur in nearly every sport.

To avoid sports-related injuries to the head, always be cautious and follow the rules of the game. Always wear appropriate clothing and protective gear for the sport.

Tennis Elbow

This degenerative condition is not really in the elbow but exists in the forearm muscles. This is usually connected to holding a racquet or engaging in repetitive squeezing and turning motions.

Compression elbow straps can help. Focused exercises can also strengthen the muscles and tendons. But if it’s got out of hand, physical therapy or surgery may be the answer.

Shin Splints

One of the most common sports injuries is shin splints. Runners or soccer players will feel pain in their lower leg bone, usually at the start of the season.

The cause is usually because of a rapid increase in athletic activity. So, after training a while, your legs should get used to the intensity of the game.

Common Sports Injuries—You Can Beat Them!

These 7 common sports injuries affect even the best sportsmen. Do all you can to avoid them. But if you do get caught out, remember in most cases, you can recover and get back in the game!

