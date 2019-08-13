Look: Alabama shows off amazing new lighting system at Bryant-Denny Stadium

The Alabama Crimson Tide not only field one of the best teams in college football, but they now play in one of the most exceptional, flashy stadiums as well.

Given how much money the team has acquired from its football program, and all the boosters that have donated, it’s safe to say they have a lot to spend. And they just recently did that, in a pretty awesome move that college football fans will enjoy.

The team recently upgraded Bryant-Denny Stadium, and they have a new lighting system, with flashy red lights that can be displayed after touchdowns, or whenever, at their choosing.

We even have color capabilities- perhaps Crimson after we score? 🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mqs62yNvq4 — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 13, 2019

Amazing.