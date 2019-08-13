Look: Antonio Brown finally shows up to practice at Raiders camp

The Oakland Raiders have been waiting for their biggest offseason acquisition to finally begin practicing with the team at training camp, and Tuesday proved to be that day.
Antonio Brown has been recovering from a foot injury, as well as refusing to take the field due to a helmet discrepancy, which the team’s coaching staff has clearly not been thrilled about.
Well, AB did finally show up to Napa
This followed his bizarre tweet about trying to have someone find him a helmet earlier in the day.
Business will be boomin’ again, it seems. It will be interesting to see if Brown suits up at all to play during the preseason, with the team having three more games.
