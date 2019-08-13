Lucas Giolito makes batter lose glove with filthy changeup (Video)

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is beginning to show flashes of being the dominant hurler the Nationals once hoped he’d become when they first drafted him back in 2012.

Giolito struck out 13 batters in his most recent start against the Athletics, but he was a tough-luck loser in the 2-0 loss. Still, he looked sharp, and made Matt Olson look silly with one particular changeup in the game.

Olson went fishing for a pitch, but was way out in front of it, as Giolito perfectly pulled the string with a 83 mph changeup, as you can see below.

Lucas Giolito, de-Batting Glove's Olson with a Filthy 83mph Changeup. 😷 And, that's a first here… 😂 pic.twitter.com/BpIO2A8DZp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 11, 2019

It was so big of a swing-and-miss that Olson’s batting glove even popped off.