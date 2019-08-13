Texas Longhorns players get hypnotized, results in hilarious video

The Texas Longhorns football coaching staff used an unorthodox method to serve as a team bonding experience heading into the upcoming season, with just over two weeks remaining until their first game is set to kick off.

It’s known that football locker and meeting rooms are a special, sacred place, with teammates sharing everything from their deepest secrets, to jock straps, and everything in between.

Head coach Tom Herman had one of the team’s meeting rooms transformed into a unique environment, as he had a hypnotist come in and go to work on some of his players.

And, judging by this funny video clip that has since gone viral, it apparently was quite effective.

We’re feeling sleepy just watching that.