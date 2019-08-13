Watch: Angry Jon Gruden delivers fiery speech to team on 'Hard Knocks'

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was given a pass in his first season, with the opportunity to rebuild and overhaul the team’s roster, and understandably so.

But his team — including quarterback Derek Carr — has now had a year to learn his system, and it also spent a boatload in free agency, acquiring a few big-name stars, with Antonio Brown among them.

Expectations are now higher, with the bar having been raised, which Gruden made clear to his team in a recent speech at training camp. Check out how fired up he was in this passionate rant regarding what he expects from his players this season, which aired on Tuesday’s edition of “Hard Knocks.”

“It’s time for you to start to put your foot up someone’s ass!” Gruden barked.

Jon Gruden is FED UP…"It's time for you to start to put your foot up someone's ass"pic.twitter.com/hc1dHydAKZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 14, 2019

Gruden clearly means business, and his players know it.