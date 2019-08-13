USWNT star Julie Ertz shows off football throwing prowess at Eagles training camp (Video)

US Women’s National Team defender Julie Ertz may ply her trade on the soccer field, but she’s pretty good on the gridiron as well, which we recently learned.

Julie was on the field while the Eagles were preparing to begin practicing at training camp, and she began playing catch with her husband, Zach. The Eagles tight end barely even had to move, as Julie uncorked a few dimes from some serious distance, showing how far she can throw the football.

Julie Ertz can spin it. pic.twitter.com/N3fouRGNNg — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 11, 2019

Julie has quite the arm, and can sling it with ease.