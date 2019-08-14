Andy Dick gets knocked out by brutal sucker punch outside nightclub (Video)

Comedian Andy Dick doesn’t really have a filter — certainly not when it comes to his speech, and, at times, his actions as well — which has gotten him into some issues over the years.

For Dick, sometimes he gets into legal trouble, while other times it’s an altercation between him and a person or group of people.

The latter apparently happened outside a New Orleans nightclub, when he was the recipient of a brutal sucker punch. Dick was seen standing outside the club, when a man walked up to him and knocked him down with a powerful haymaker without warning.

WATCH: Video obtained by WDSU shows @andydick getting punched in the face outside a French Quarter club early Saturday morning. No suspect has been named at this time >> https://t.co/0TYmTWyfEB #andydick #assault #nola pic.twitter.com/v3Zuijwm71 — wdsu (@wdsu) August 13, 2019

Ouch.