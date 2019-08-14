Culture

Andy Dick gets knocked out by brutal sucker punch outside nightclub (Video)

August 14, 2019

Comedian Andy Dick doesn’t really have a filter — certainly not when it comes to his speech, and, at times, his actions as well — which has gotten him into some issues over the years.

For Dick, sometimes he gets into legal trouble, while other times it’s an altercation between him and a person or group of people.

The latter apparently happened outside a New Orleans nightclub, when he was the recipient of a brutal sucker punch. Dick was seen standing outside the club, when a man walked up to him and knocked him down with a powerful haymaker without warning.

Ouch.

