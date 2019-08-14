Look: Nate Diaz casually smokes joint at UFC workout session

UFC fighter Nate Diaz has made his stance on cannabis extremely clear over the years, but what he recently did at a workout session was a bit over-the-top, even for him.

Diaz has kind of been in limbo, as it will soon be three years since his last fight in the Octagon, when he squared off with Conor McGregor on Aug. 20, 2016. He’s not only been picky about who he fights, and when, but the UFC also hasn’t been thrilled about him openly campaigning for and advocating the legalization of cannabis — participating in events along the way.

The UFC does not drug test out of competition, but it’s a different story when one of their guys is fighting, and the WADA Prohibited List specifically lists marijuana and cannabinoids as banned. Diaz clearly does not care, as he elected to just light up a joint (which he claimed was CBD, but who knows?) at an open workout session.

UFC President Dana White was not thrilled about it, either.

Wow.