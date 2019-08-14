Look: Photo of Derrick Henry alongside Damien Harris shows how jacked he is

Titans running back Derrick Henry was once Damien Harris’ teammate at Alabama, as the two workhorses once suited up in same backfield, running their opponents rampant.
Henry stands at six-foot-three, and weighed 250 pounds last season, but it appears he may have even put on a few — in a good way.
A photo of him standing alongside rookie running back Damien Harris at Patriots-Titans joint practice shows just how big he is. Harris weighed 216 pounds, and he looks like a rag doll standing alongside Henry, who is absolutely jacked.
Henry’s upper back looks like it belongs on a motivational poster at a gym.
