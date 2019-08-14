Los Angeles Dodgers tie franchise record for most extra base hits in one game

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied a franchise record on Tuesday for most extra base hits in one game with 13. On a night when the Dodgers won their 80th game of the season, Los Angeles defeated the Miami Marlins 15-1.

The Dodgers previously set the franchise mark on September 18, 2006 in an 11-10 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres in a game that lasted 10 innings. The Boston Red Sox have the Major League Baseball record for most extra base hits in one game. They had 17 extra base hits in a 29-4 win over the St. Louis Browns on June 8, 1950.

In the Dodgers win over the Marlins on Tuesday, A.J. Pollock of Hebron, CT led the Dodgers with three extra base hits as all of his hits were doubles. Meanwhile, rookie catcher Will Smith of Louisville, KY continued his remarkable start to the 2019 Major League Baseball season with two home runs, while Matt Beaty of Snellville, GA was the only other Dodgers player with two extra base hits as he hit a home run and triple.

Three other Dodgers hit home runs. They were Justin Turner of Long Beach, CA, Kyle Seager of Charlotte, NC and Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, AZ. With his home run, Bellinger tied a career high with 39 home runs. He is currently tied with Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers for most home runs in the Major Leagues.

Three other Dodgers hit a double. They were Max Muncy of Watauga, TX, Kyle Garlick of La Habra, CA and Caleb Ferguson of Columbus, OH. The double for Ferguson, who is a righthanded relief pitcher, was significant because it was his second career hit and first career extra base hit. Ferguson’s first Major League Baseball hit came in a 4-1 Dodgers loss to the San Francisco Giants on June 17, 2018.

The Dodgers are extremely comfortable in first place in the National League West. They have an 18 and a half game lead currently over the Arizona Diamondbacks.