Manchester City vs Tottenham: Betting preview for Premier League showdown

Manchester City will continue the defence of their Premier League title when they entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Man City made it back-to-back titles after edging out Liverpool with a staggering 98 points last season but Pep Guardiola will be desperate to maintain his ridiculously high standards and make it a hat-trick this campaign.

The Citizens made an ominous statement on the opening weekend after a Raheem Sterling treble fired them to a stunning 5-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium last Saturday so it’s clear already City are the team to beat this season.

However, this will be an early test for Guardiola’s side as Tottenham have title ambitions of their own this season having proven they can mix it with the big boys after reaching the Champions League final last year.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men also started the new season with a victory but they had to come from behind and rely on two late Harry Kane goals to see-off Aston Villa 3-1 at the new White Hart Lane.

Injury News

Manchester City are without Leroy Sane for the foreseeable future as he’s out with a knee ligament injury and Benjamin Mendy is also facing several weeks on the sidelines with his own knee complaint.

Summer signing Joao Cancelo will be hoping to make his full debut following his move from Juventus while Sergio Aguero should start up front in place of Gabriel Jesus.

Tottenham will have to make do without Dele Alli once again as the midfielder is still recovering from a thigh injury and Juan Foyth remains on the sidelines with an ankle knock.

Hueng-min Son serves the final game of his three-match ban which was carried over from last season but Christian Eriksen could be recalled after changing the game off the bench last weekend.

Betting tips

It’s always an interesting game between these two teams but the guys at bCasino are predicting another City victory this weekend as they the hosts are placed as the 1/3 favourites to collect all three points.

Tottenham have the potential in attack to cause City plenty of problems so some punters may feel they are good value at 8/1. Considering they finished fourth and reached the Champions League final last season, 8/1 does seem very generous and even the draw at 9/2 looks tempting.

We should see a large number of goal-scoring opportunities on Saturday and with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane on the pitch, over 3.5 goals at 5/4 looks a good bet to me.

However, I do think City will prove too powerful for Tottenham and a 3-1 home win at odds of 17/2 is my bet of the day. If you want even more value, then add Aguero as first goal-scorer in a 3-1 win for odds of 37/1. That’s got to be worth a few quid!