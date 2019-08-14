NBA League Pass Rankings: Lottery Edition

NBA NATIONAL TV GAMES CHART

TEAM O/U TNT ESPN ABC NBATV TOTAL ADJUSTED LOTTO 1. LAL 50.5 12 13 6 12 43 37 2. GSW 49.5 12 13 5 12 42 36 3. LAC 54.5 11 10 5 12 38 32 4. HOU 54.5 10 11 5 12 38 32 5. PHI 55 9 9 6 12 36 30 6. BOS 49.5 10 11 4 9 34 29.5 7. MIL 58.5 10 10 4 10 34 29 8. POR 46.5 10 9 1 11 31 25.5 9. NOR 39 7 11 2 10 30 25 YES 10. DEN 52.5 8 9 0 7 24 20.5 11. UTA 54.5 6 10 0 9 25 20.5 12. DAL 40.5 4 9 0 7 20 16.5 YES 13. BKN 43.5 6 6 0 8 20 16 14. TOR 46.5 5 6 0 8 19 15 15. IND 47.5 1 5 0 6 12 9 16. SAS 46.5 2 3 0 7 12 8.5 17. MIA 43.5 3 3 0 4 10 8 18. OKC 31 1 2 0 9 12 7.5 YES 19. ATL 33.5 2 0 0 7 9 5.5 YES 20. NYK 27.5 2 1 0 3 6 4.5 YES 21. SAC 37.5 0 1 0 7 8 4.5 YES 22. DET 37.5 0 2 0 4 6 4 YES 23. PHX 29.5 1 0 0 6 7 4 YES 24. MIN 35.5 0 1 0 5 6 3.5 YES 25. ORL 41.5 0 1 0 5 6 3.5 26. MEM 26.5 1 1 0 2 4 3 YES 27. CHI 33 0 1 0 3 4 2.5 YES 28. WAS 27.5 0 1 0 3 4 2.5 YES 29. CHA 23 1 0 0 2 3 2 YES 30. CLE 24.5 0 1 0 2 3 2 YES

Over/Unders via Westgate LV and current as of Aug. 12.

The adjusted column weighs one NBATV appearance as 0.5 national TV appearances — and honestly I feel that’s generous — because let’s be real: NBATV games are a little bit like participation trophies. Everybody gets one and nobody (read: almost nobody) actually cares.

Ties in adjusted appearances went to the team with fewer NBATV games. Ties in adjusted appearances with the same number of NBATV matchups favored TNT broadcasts over ESPN due to personal preference. As George Carlin said, these are my rules, I make them up.

Some preliminary notes before diving into the rankings:

The Lakers and Warriors remain 1-2 for the second straight season. And Golden State actually gained two additional appearances.

The Clippers went from having 15 national slots (12 on NBATV) in 2018-19 to 38 in 2019-20, which is the largest leap in the league.

Despite swapping Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, the Rockets received one less TV matchup than last year.

The 76ers held firm as the fifth-most featured franchise but their total TV appearances dipped by three.

Swapping Kyrie Irving and Al Horford for Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter didn’t stop the powers that be from showcasing the Celtics, as Boston boasts 34 national bouts versus 39 last year.

The Bucks increased their exposure by 10 games, from 24 to 34.

The Trail Blazers upped their TV time by 11 tilts, from 20 to 31.

The Pelicans added 10 national TV contests, from 20 to 30.

The Nuggets earned six extra TV games, going from 18 to 24.

The juiced up Jazz saw a sizable spike in national coverage, skyrocketing from 17 to 25, albeit with nine of those on NBATV.

The Mavericks more than doubled their showings, from nine to 20.

The Nets were relegated to NBATV for five of six national TV games last year and increased their allotment by 14 matchups heading into 2019-20. Expect another massive surge next season.

The Raptors won the title, but Kawhi Leonard leaving resulted in eight fewer national TV appearances (from 27 to 19).

From there things really drop off, with the Pacers getting 12 appearances this year compared to 17 last year.

The decision makers seriously soured on the Spurs, as San Antonio has less than half as many TV games as last year (25 to 12).

Minus one for Miami (11 to 10) despite the Jimmy Butler signing.

The Thunder are cable’s biggest free-fallers, from 36 to 12.

Trae Young’s Hawks went from six to nine TV appearances, but ESPN/ABC isn’t airing any of their games.

Thankfully, the Knicks saw their total cut in half, from 12 to six.

The Kings added three contests (from five to eight) but for the second straight year only one of those games isn’t on NBATV.

The Pistons plummeted by four appearances, from 10 to six.

The Suns lost one matchup, sliding from eight to seven.

The Timberwolves dropped a dozen TV duels, from 18 to six.

Among the 16 playoff teams, the Magic maintain the least national TV coverage, and it didn’t increase at all from last year’s six.

The Grizzlies also saw no movement, with four games once again.

The Bulls lost two games compared to last year, from six to four.

The Wizards went down the drain, from 17 to four.

The Hornets and Cavaliers have three games apiece, this compared to four and seven respectively last season.

NBA LEAGUE PASS LOTTERY RANKINGS

14. Washington Wizards: Equal parts bleh and barf. Besides Bradley Beal’s brilliance, there’s little reason to tune into the Wiz this season. And there’s no guarantee he’ll be on the roster for the duration, or even the majority, of the campaign. For the sake of the star and the squad, hopefully Washington can find a fair deal for Beal that helps the Wizards restock the cupboard with assets and puts B-squared in a place where he can actually compete.

13. Charlotte Hornets: Say what you will about Terry Rozier’s contract, at least he seems like a good theoretical fit alongside young prospects such as Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Malik Monk. Still, I don’t anticipate the Hornets being fun to watch in 2019-20. Maybe guest columns from TLM co-founders James Plowright and/or Nick Denning are in the cards though.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers: Depending on how Darius Garland does and whether guys like Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman continue to progress, this ranking could be too high or too low. All I know is that given Kevin Love’s inconsistent availability (22 games last season), this seems more than fair to the Cavaliers.

11. Detroit Pistons: Perhaps we ought to appreciate Blake Griffin while he’s still in his prime. However, I can’t feign affection for these Pistons, who figure to fight for one of the final playoff spots in the weaker conference.

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Last season the Pelicans were coming off a first round playoff sweep of Portland and somehow received 10 less TV games than this year. So yeah, it’s safe to say that Zion Williamson is already a bigger draw than Anthony Davis ever was in the Big Easy. Some of that is based on Zion’s larger-than-life personality and immense social media following, but the league wouldn’t place the Pelicans front and center, with massive matchups on opening night (Toronto), Christmas (Denver) and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Memphis) if Williamson didn’t have game. Led by two of the NBA’s most underrated stars (Jrue Holiday and Derrick Favors), one of the best three-point shooters (J.J. Redick) and a host of young talented players (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, etc.), New Orleans should be a joy to watch, assuming you’re not a member of the Slowsky family.