To Watch The BMW Championship Golf Live Stream Reddit Golf 2019 Free HD First Day

The BMW Championship is here. It is one of the 5 major tournaments in senior golf. It has been 39 years since The BMW Championship first started in the year 1980. This year’s US Senior Open golf tournament features hot favorite golfers like Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, and Jerry Kelly. It is managed by the United States Golf Association and the European Senior along with the PGA Tour Champions Tour recognize it as a major championship.

DAY 1

Also, talking about the first-ever inaugural event, it was played right in the year 1983. Since then, the standard of Golf has played where we have seen some fantastic players arising from different regions.

In terms of the playing format, it will be Stroke Play where 70 holes will be present in the event. Also, the person who will be the player of this league, he will play in the Player’s Championship right on the PGA Tour.

As of now, let us now move ahead and discover every single channel to watch the Senior Players Championship Golf live stream.

The BMW Championship 2019 Championship Overview Event BMW Championship Date 15th August 2019 Time 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (U.S.) Venue The Warren Golf Course TV Network Fox Sports, sky sports

Watch The BMW Championship 2019 Golf Live Streaming Reddit Free

Golfing sport has a limited number of fans. But the enthusiasm among them for the sport is immense. Watching The BMW Championship right at the venue could be an expensive affair. Some of them manage to do and some of them think otherwise. So, for the latter, we have come up with quite a few options of watching the golfing event online.

The US Senior Open has reaped in a massive fan following recently. With the access of VPN and Smart DNS proxies, you will not miss even a single minute of golf, even if you are not living in the USA. Read on and find out how you want to watch The BMW Championship 2019.

How to watch The BMW Championship Golf live stream Reddit?

If you are tech savvy you might have heard of Reddit. Reddit is not only about arguments and funny posts. It’s more than that. On Reddit, you will get all the useful links to a lot of information. Also, if you want to watch some of the live sports content happening around the world. Redditt is where you get the best live sports streaming.

If you want to watch The BMW Championship then You will have to search the link. When you search for a golf event, several links posted by various users are displayed. You choose the correct link. And enjoy watch the Golfing action.

1. Fox Sports: – Official Channel

Fox is the official channel to watch The BMW Championship in the US. It is the ideal channel if you’re at home and have cable. The coverage is being shared between the main Fox channel and FS1. Fox is apparently trying to upgrade the video quality of golf coverage with more than 50 HDR cameras on the Warren Golf Course, new shot-tracing technology and an aerial drone.

You can get the Fox Sports Go app on your mobile or tablet if you’re going to be out and about while the golf is being played.

2. Sky Sports

If you’re a UK-based golf fan, you’ll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the US Senior Open coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel from 3 pm BST to watch featured groups, with full coverage commencing at 8 pm.

If you’re not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don’t want to subscribe to a full Sky package.

3. FuboTV

Next on the list is the fuboTV, A great sports lover’s platform to watch The BMW Championship. It has only one bundle which offers several channel packs to add, along with the premium networks. Both Fox and FS1 are included in the main bundle, so there should not be any problem whatsoever watching the US Senior Open.

There is also a recording feature, to record the event and store in the 30 hours of cloud DVR storage space. The storage can be increased up to 500 hours for a charge of $9.99 per month. Furthermore, the channel has the streaming ability on different devices simultaneously, which can be expanded up to three by paying another $5.99 per month. Make sure to give our fuboTV review a read before going forward.

4. Sling TV

Next up we have Sling TV to watch The BMW Championship 2019. It is one of those platforms which offer maximum customization, which is way better than what the cable offer. The three bundles to pick from here are – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo). The channel packs also based on your interests, you can add to make your experience complete, as well as premium networks. The two channels, FOX and Fox Sports 1 which are required to watch the US Senior Open 2019 Golf are available in the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles.

The cloud DVR space is not available by default in Sling TV, but the users can purchase up to 50 hours of space for a charge of $5 per month. Also, Blue subscribers will get stream content on three devices simultaneously, whereas Orange + Blue subscribers can stream up to four devices all at once. So, all of your family members can watch their favorite shows at the same time. Give our Sling TV review a read to find out all the details.

5.DirecTV Now

We are completing the list with DirecTV now, which is one of the platforms to watch the US open Senior golf. You can choose from the seven available bundles. Two of them Plus and Max were added this spring, while the remaining five have been in the market for a long time. They were renamed very recently and they have doubled the price from the earlier ones. The new names are Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas. There are also a couple of packs with Spanish channels available, as well as three international packs and several premium networks. You’ll find that Fox and FS1 are present in all seven bundles, so you can watch wherever you like best.

DirecTV Now only offers 20 hours of cloud DVR storage space, which you can’t even upgrade. The platform also allows subscribers to stream on up two devices at the same time. If you want to upgrade to three devices, you can do that by paying $5 per month. We have a detailed DirecTV Now review ready if you want to get more info about it.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth.

What is Date of The BMW Championship?

This year’s championship will commence from Thursday, June 28th. The United States Golf Association decided on this date and its perfect for the beginning of summer. This is going to be very exciting.

What Time

The The BMW Championship will start around 11:00 a.m. The time that your ticket will say is 5 pm. There will other fights happening before the main event, which is why the time says 5:00 pm.

Where will The BMW Championship championship be held?

The venue will be the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, United States of America. The course is set up on the flat land of 250 acres. The golfers have to be precise in their second shots from the wide green course into the small holes.

By definition, the event has been dominated by professionals, but it is also open for amateurs, All championships have been won by professionals. Just like all the other USGA championships, this year also the player will descend on many courses across the United States.

What is the total Prize money the winner will Pocket?

The prize money in this year’s The BMW Championship is the highest for any of the PGA events. In 2016 the total prize money was $3.75 million, and Gene Sauers, who won that year pocketed $675,000. The prize money in 2017 was expected to be $4 million, the winner earned $720,000.