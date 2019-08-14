Watch: Body cam footage of Yankees GM Brian Cashman being stopped, held at gunpoint by police released

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is a well-known figure in sports circles, but apparently not everyone knows who he is, as he was mistaken for an armed car thief by police last week.

And now we have video footage to serve as proof.

Cashman’s white Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen last Saturday, but it was returned to him a few days later, as police officers recovered it in the Bronx. Apparently, though, they didn’t remove it from the stolen car list, as he was stopped and held at gunpoint by police officers in Darien, Connecticut.

It didn’t take long for one of the officers to recognize Cashman, and that’s when he was essentially cleared of any wrongdoing, as you can see in the video below.

Just another case of wires getting crossed, it seems. Sucks for Cashman, though.