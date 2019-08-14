Watch: Nick Kyrgios has epic meltdown; smashes racquets and calls umpire 'tool'

Nick Kyrgios is now 24 years of age, yet he still hasn’t learned how to act on the tennis court, as we learned during his most recent match, against Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters.

Kyrgios lost in straight sets — 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 — in a match that was never even close. He began griping about it to chair umpire Fergus Murphy in the second set, complaining that the pace was too slow, and that it needed to be sped up.

He was eventually warned, but he continued to have some words, until he lost the final point, when he decided to smash two of his racquets. Not only that, as he walked by Murphy’s chair, he refused to shake the umpire’s hand, and then called him a “f—-ing tool.”

Nobody does a meltdown like Nick Kyrgios does a meltdown pic.twitter.com/bmi6iQi1DG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 15, 2019

Imagine disliking Nick Kyrgios pic.twitter.com/uRaw8MORgw — Lifelong H*wks & Oneders & Nick Kyrgios Fan (@therealbradg) August 15, 2019

Please get Kyrgios out of tennis until he grows up. pic.twitter.com/Rgvckgz0S5 — Sean Kent (@seankent) August 15, 2019

Grow up, Kyrgios.