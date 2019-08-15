Bryce Harper crushes walk-off grand slam to lift Phillies over Cubs

The Cubs took a 5-0 lead into the eighth inning, but unfortunately for them, their bullpen has been extremely shaky this season.

And, also unfortunate, is that the Phillies have superstar slugger Bryce Harper on their roster.

Philadelphia cut the lead to 5-1 heading into the ninth, but things were still looking bleak. Thanks to an early rally, and keeping the line moving, the Phillies trimmed the deficit to two runs, and also loaded the bases for Harper.

That’s when he did this.

The walk-off grandslam completed the improbable comeback, and the Phillies emerged with an incredible 7-5 win.