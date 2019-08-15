Combat

Fight of the Day: Fabricio Werdum vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Fight of the Day: Fabricio Werdum vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Combat

Fight of the Day: Fabricio Werdum vs. Fedor Emelianenko

By August 15, 2019

By: |

 

Date: June 26, 2010
Card: Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Werdum
Championship(s):
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home