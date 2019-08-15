Kyle Long kicked out of practice for hitting rookie teammate with helmet

Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long got an early exit from practice on Thursday, due to a scuffle with a teammate.
It happened when the team was scrimmaging, and apparently, Long was not happy about one particular block by Bears rookie defensive lineman Jalen Dalton during an interception return.
So, in response, Long pulled a veteran move of sorts — he took Dalton’s helmet, then started hitting him with it.
And then he began throwing up — multiple times. Long was then kicked out of practice for the day. So there’s that.
The old hit-and-barf remains the most savage trick in the book.
